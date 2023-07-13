Three Things to Know If You Have a Backyard Pool

With pool season upon us, it’s time to start digging out the sunscreen, beach towels, and flip-flops. But before diving into your backyard oasis, here are three things to keep in mind:

1. Keep it clean

Regular cleaning will keep your pool at its best for the swim season. To that end, use a long-handled skimmer to keep your pool water free of leaves, algae and other debris. Not only will it look more inviting, but regular cleanings will also help your pool’s filtration system function properly. Additionally, make sure to remove standing water from the top of pool covers to prevent mosquito breeding. Also essential? Regularly test the pool water’s chemistry to ensure it stays clean and safe.

2. Maintain your pool pump

The pool pump is critical to keeping your pool clean and fresh because it helps circulate the water through the various cleaning systems. That’s why it is also imperative to make sure your pool pump has been installed properly.

3. Rely on the experts

