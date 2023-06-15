Wallace Center for Hearing Offers Customized Hearing Protection

In many cases, your hearing is something you can’t get back once you lose it. That makes it imperative that you make the wise choice to use hearing protection when you’re in noisy environments for long periods of time. Any sound over 85 decibels can be harmful and eventually lead to noise-induced hearing loss. While standard issue foam or silicone ear plugs are widely available, there are several benefits to having ear protection custom made just for you.

“We fit custom hearing protection for occupational and recreational uses,” explained Beth Wallace, Audiologist with Wallace Center for Hearing. “Factory workers, construction workers, firearm users, musicians, and motorsports participants are common users of customized protection, but it’s terrific for anyone. Custom earplugs can be modified with filters to allow audibility of speech for communication and still filter out damaging noise. Impact noise reduction filters are also available; impressions are taken so the hearing protection is custom made and ensures a comfortable fit for all-day use.”

Several benefits of custom hearing protection include:

Stronger protection from harmful noise levels due to a precise fit. There are no gaps that could allow unwanted sound to reach the inner ear.

Better comfort. As ear sizes vary between individuals, a mass-produced earplug may not fit your ear well. Customized hearing protection is made just for you.

A more durable product. Custom ear protection is designed to last, using the highest quality materials. This offers more reliability and is cost-effective, as they won’t wear out and need to be replaced often.

Safety from infection. Custom hearing protection is generally made with bacteria-resistant materials to keep your ears healthy.

Visit Wallace Center for Hearing today to learn more about how you can benefit from customized hearing protection.

