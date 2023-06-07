ASAM Levels of Care: Extended Care Level 3.1

Are you looking for a higher level of care than what is provided by traditional outpatient services? If so, Extended Care Level 3.1 of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Levels of Care may be the perfect solution.

Extended Care Level 3.1 of the ASAM Levels of Care is a 24-hour low-intensity residential program designed to provide care and treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with addiction or mental health issues. Clients live in a home-like setting staffed by professionals specializing in treating addiction and mental health conditions.

Clients receive at least five hours of weekly clinical services, such as assessments, individual counseling, group therapy, medical care, and other services. All services meet the needs of the individual in a supportive and caring environment.

Clinically managed residential services at Level 3.5 offer 24-hour supervision and support for individuals facing severe psychological or social challenges and are at risk of harm.

For those needing intense medical or psychological monitoring in a 24-hour setting, medically managed high-intensity inpatient treatment at Level 3.7 is available.

Individuals requiring constant nursing care and daily physician visits can benefit from Level 4′s 24-hour oversight and monitoring. Level 4 is a rare qualification, and there aren’t many facilities in Illinois that offer it.

Extended Care Level 3.1 provides individuals suffering from substance use disorder with the treatment and support they need in a safe, caring environment. With the help of a qualified therapist and supportive peers, patients can begin their journey toward long-term recovery.

Maitri Path to Wellness is constructing a transitional living and outpatient behavioral clinic in Peru, Illinois, focused on abstinence. Maitri Path to Wellness can help you or your loved one become better equipped to deal with an addiction or mental health issues.

Call 815-780-0690 to learn more about our supportive, comprehensive care that meets ASAM Level 3.1 standards.

