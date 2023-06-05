Weight Loss Drug Popularity: Medications are only one component of a healthy weight loss plan

New weight loss drugs have become increasingly popular. From TikTok influencers and celebrities promoting the results, it can seem like they are the magic bullet for weight loss. But there are several considerations to make before diving in.

These medications are known as GLP-1 agonists. They mimic a hormone called GLP-1, which tells the pancreas to release more insulin. Originally prescribed as a diabetes medication, they are now commonly prescribed off-label for weight loss. They help control appetite and slow down stomach emptying. This results in a decreased appetite, and an increased sense of satiety. Some weight loss is attributed to simply not enjoying food as much, a side effect of the medication.

This class of drugs comes with some unpleasant side effects. Gastrointestinal issues are the most reported, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and sometimes acid reflux. Low blood sugar is also commonly reported.

Effects of this medication only last while patients continue using them. Within a year, about two-thirds of people regain their weight loss after stopping GLP-1 agonists, and sometimes this happens quickly. People report feeling hungrier and craving more sweets once off the medicine, which can worsen some of the health conditions that patients were originally trying to improve.

If using this medication, it is critical to use it as only one part of a holistic, healthy weight loss program. The importance of eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly cannot be understated! A healthy diet can help meet all nutrient needs, prevent future health issues, and help set someone up for continued success after weight loss medications.

At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are here to support your good nutrition and overall health with balanced, pre-prepared, convenient meals. Whether you are on a GLP-1 or not, our meals will help you make taking care of yourself easier and tastier, while setting you up for a lifetime of health.

