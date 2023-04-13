3 Things to Consider When Purchasing Hearing Aids

If you have hearing loss, you may benefit from the use of hearing aids. Hearing aids are amazing devices that can improve your hearing by amplifying sounds, and technology has advanced so much that some types are very tiny and almost impossible for other people to detect. Unless you’re a veteran or have private insurance that may provide hearing aids at no cost, you will have to pay for them yourself. Here are three things to consider when purchasing hearing aids.

1. Consult an audiologist, a medical professional who is university-trained to diagnose and treat hearing disorders. Have them rule out correctable causes of hearing loss, like an infection or buildup of earwax. They will assess your hearing, help you select the most appropriate hearing aid, and adjust the device to meet your needs.

2. Explore your options so you select the hearing aid that is best for you. There are six main companies that offer hearing aids. Often referred to as ‘The Big Six’, the group includes Phonak, Resound, Oticon, Sivantos, Widex, and Starkey. There are various styles of hearing aids to choose from: completely in the canal, in the canal, in the ear, behind the ear, receiver in the canal or in the ear, and open fit.

In addition to the different styles, there are optional features to consider, like noise reduction, directional microphones, rechargeable batteries, wireless connectivity, remote controls, direct audio input, variable programming, and synchronization. Your audiologist can explain the pros and cons of the styles and options for hearing aids.

3. Research warranties and understand the required follow-up care. Your audiologist will tell you if the hearing aid you chose is capable of increased power so that you can still use it if your hearing loss progresses. Make sure your hearing aid includes a warranty that covers parts and labor for a specified time period. Some warranties may include office visits or professional services.

