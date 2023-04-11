Bipolar Awareness

Mental illness is a complex and often misunderstood topic. One such condition that falls under the umbrella of mental health is bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression or bipolar affective disorder. People diagnosed with this disorder have moments of mania and depression that can be hard to manage independently without professional help.

Knowing the signs and how it affects people can make it easier to cope and helps family and friends understand and give support. The first step is to increase awareness about bipolar disorder and its symptoms.

What is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by significant mood, behavior, and energy shifts. It can cause severe highs (manic episodes) and extreme lows (depressive episodes). Those with bipolar disorder often have trouble managing their lives due to its unpredictable nature.

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

The most common symptoms of bipolar disorder are mood, energy levels, and behavior changes. These can range from a feeling of euphoria to extreme irritability and anger. Symptoms also include:

Increased activity levels

Racing thoughts

Impulsive decision making

Exaggerated self-confidence

Inability to focus on tasks

Feelings of hopelessness or despair

Substance abuse

Treatment for Bipolar Disorder

Although bipolar disorder is a lifelong condition, treatments available can help manage its symptoms. These include medication, psychotherapy, lifestyle changes, and support groups. All of these are important in improving the quality of life for those with bipolar disorder.

By promoting awareness about bipolar disorder, friends and family can better understand it and support their loved ones who suffer from this condition. This knowledge is a powerful tool to help individuals manage their symptoms more effectively.

At Maitri Path to Wellness, we help those with bipolar disorder manage their illness. Contact us at 815-780-0690 to learn more about how we can help you on your path to wellness.

Maitri Path to Wellness

111 Bucklin Ave., Ste. 1

La Salle, IL 61301

815-780-0690

www.maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored