April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). This month, we honor the strength and resilience of sexual assault survivors and reaffirm our commitment to standing with them for justice, respect, and support. We also recognize the need to shift our culture, raise awareness of sexual violence, and provide education on ways to prevent it.

We have the power to create a world free from sexual assault, but it starts with each of us. We can each do our part by believing in survivors; supporting prevention efforts; speaking out against rape culture and victim blaming; and ensuring everyone knows that sexual violence is never okay.

We invite you to join us this month and beyond to learn how to support survivors, create progressive conversation and prevent sexual violence before another must endure the irreparable harm of abuse.

Act this month and beyond by:

• Learning the facts about sexual assault and prevention strategies

• Getting involved by donating your time or funds to sexual violence resources

• Speaking out against rape culture and supporting survivors in your community

• Knowing the organizations that offer free resources, counseling, safety planning, or legal services

The National Sexual Assault Hotline (NSAH) is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You are not alone, and help is available. The hotline is a secure, confidential space where survivors can seek help and support.

At Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann, we understand the courage it takes to come forward with a sexual abuse claim. Our team has worked closely with hundreds of survivors, providing compassionate support and advocacy that each case deserves.

We not only seek to maximize compensation for our clients, but also push for policy changes to prevent future abuse. Let’s fight this together! If you or a loved one has been affected by sexual assault, contact us at 815-223-0230 for help.

