3 Things to Know About Flood Insurance

Floods are unfortunate, and it’s important to be aware of their risks to better protect your home and belongings. Property owners should understand the basics of flood insurance, including what is covered and when it is needed. Here are three key facts to keep in mind about flood insurance:

Who Needs Flood Insurance

Many homeowners assume their homeowner’s policy will cover damage caused by a flood, but this is not the case. Instead, you must purchase a separate flood insurance policy to receive coverage.

In areas prone to flooding, such as coastal regions, your mortgage lender may require a flood insurance policy. However, purchasing a policy in moderate to low-risk areas is still good. The reason is that floods can occur anywhere due to heavy rains, snowmelt, and the failure of levees or dams.

What Does Flood Insurance Cover

A flood insurance policy typically covers physical and financial losses from flooding. Coverage includes damage to the structure and contents of your home and costs for temporary housing if needed. Policies may also cover expenses associated with cleanup, such as mold remediation or debris removal.

Availability of Coverage

Flood insurance is accessible through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and certain private insurers. The NFIP offers standard coverage for most properties, but there may be limits to what is covered. Private insurers may provide additional coverage options or higher limits, so you’ll want to compare policies.

Understanding flood insurance can help you protect your home from devastating losses caused by flooding. With proper coverage, you are better prepared to handle the financial losses associated with a natural disaster.

Knowing the basics of flood insurance can help you make a better-informed decision when selecting a policy. A Brennan & Stuart insurance agent can help you navigate the complexities of flood insurance and find a policy that meets your needs.

