Insurance is essential, especially if you own a car or a home. But what is specialty insurance?

Specialty insurance offers extra coverage for items or services that regular insurance doesn’t cover. This can include items that don’t fall under regular homeowners’ policies. It can also protect you from unique exposures. For instance, if you have a business or own valuable items such as artwork or jewelry, specialty insurance can cover them.

For some people, specialty insurance may be a one-time purchase for a specific item or event. But for others, purchasing an umbrella policy can provide broader protection and peace of mind. This type of policy will typically cover several different items or events under one plan.

Some of the more popular specialty insurance include:

1. Event Insurance: Offers coverage for special events like weddings, fundraisers, concerts, and more. It can protect from financial losses like weather-related cancellations or damage to venues or equipment.

2. Car Collectors Insurance: Designed to protect classic cars, sports cars, luxury cars, and other vehicles not covered by traditional auto insurance policies. It can cover everything from theft to accidental damage.

3. Flood Insurance: This type of policy protects your property from damage caused by flooding. It can cover buildings, contents, and other items impacted by a flood.

4. Marine Insurance: This policy protects boats, yachts, and other watercraft. It can cover things like damage, theft, and accidents.

5. Travel Insurance: This covers a variety of travel-related risks. It protects from trip cancellations, medical expenses, and lost luggage.

No matter what type of policy you get, specialty insurance is a wise choice if you have unique risks. It can provide extra protection and coverage for things traditional policies don’t cover. That way, you can be sure you’re getting the protection you need.

Brennan & Stuart, Inc. is an experienced and trusted resource for specialty insurance. We offer a variety of policies to fit your needs. Contact us at 815-223-0137 to find the right coverage at a competitive price.

