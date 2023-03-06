4 Healthy Weight Loss Tips During Menopause

Many aging women will tell you it becomes more difficult to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight after the age of 50. Below are 4 Weight Loss Tips for women going through menopause.

1. Choose Healthy Fats: Avoid eating a diet that is high in fat, especially saturated fat. High-fat foods are usually high in calories and low in nutrients, exactly the opposite of what a menopausal woman needs. But it’s even more important to get the right fats in your diet -- fats that may protect against heart disease and cancer. Increase your intake by working oily fish (salmon, tuna, sardines), chia seeds, and avocados into your diet.

2. Eat a High Fiber Diet: Because it becomes more difficult to maintain a healthy weight after menopause, a high fiber diet is of the utmost importance because it has been proven to help with losing weight during menopause. High fiber diets can help one feel full and satisfied, plus are lower in calories, thus making weight management easier. Most adults should get at least 25 grams of fiber or more a day. Water helps move fiber through your GI tract, keeps you hydrated, and may help with controlling hot flashes. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day while increasing your fiber.

3. Eat Your Fruits and Vegetables: Have at least 1½ cups of fruit and 2 cups of vegetables each day. Fruits and vegetables offer many health benefits. In addition to their high fiber content, fruits and vegetables also contain vitamins, minerals and are naturally low in fat. Plants have chemicals that help protect our bodies’ health and wellbeing. Phytoestrogens are plant chemicals that are very similar in structure to estrogen and may act as a weak estrogen in the body. Simply put, phytoestrogens may trick your body into thinking it has more estrogen than it really does -- potentially diminishing some of the discomforts caused by lower estrogen levels during menopause.

4. Eat Calcium-rich Foods: Calcium and vitamin D help keep bones strong and have been shown to protect against hip fractures. Calcium and vitamin D may also help with weight management by stimulating the breakdown of fat cells and suppressing the development of new ones. Eat and drink two to four servings of dairy products and calcium-rich foods a day to obtain the calcium your body needs.

