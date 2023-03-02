Tips For Safer Driving Alongside Trucks

Driving near a large truck can be intimidating, and knowing the best practices for sharing the road with them is essential. There are safety measures you could use when passing a truck on the highway or driving behind one in traffic. Here are some tips to remember when navigating alongside trucks on the roads.

1. Keep a safe distance. Trucks require more time and distance to stop than smaller vehicles. Ensure you leave enough space with the truck in front of you to brake safely, even in wet or icy conditions.

2. Avoid blind spots. Truck drivers have large blind spots on both sides of their trucks and to the rear, which means they likely can’t see you while in those areas.

3. Signal properly. When passing a truck, ensure your lights are working correctly, and use your turn signals when passing a truck or changing lanes.

4. Don’t cut off trucks. Trucks need more room to maneuver, and cutting one off can be dangerous. Be sure to leave plenty of breathing room between you and the truck when merging lanes or turning onto a new street.

5. Be aware of drifting. Trucks are more prone to drifting when going downhill, so make sure you’re aware of the truck’s movement and be prepared to react accordingly.

Finally, the most important tip for staying safe when driving beside trucks is to be aware of their presence on the road. Pay attention to the truck’s speed and give it plenty of space when passing. With these tips in mind, you can help keep yourself safe when driving next to a large truck.

Accidents with trucks can be hazardous, so always remember to drive defensively and use extra caution when navigating alongside a truck. Taking the proper precautions can help keep your family safe on the roads.

