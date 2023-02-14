3 Things Your Attorney Wants You to Know

After obtaining an attorney, here are some of the common steps to expect:

Explore Possibility of Early Settlement

In certain unique circumstances, some cases can be resolved without litigation. Your lawyers will discuss with you whether your case should be considered for early settlement or if your interests are better served by filing a lawsuit.

File the Complaint

Once the attorney-client relationship is formalized, your attorney will file and serve a complaint in the proper civil court. This is the first official document in the case broadly stating the nature of the incident, injuries, the legal basis for holding the defendant (the party you are suing) liable, and damages you are seeking.

Discovery

This is the part of the process where the plaintiff (you) and the defendant will formally exchange evidence. We’ll send the other party interrogatories, requests for documents, witness information, and so forth. As the discovery proceeds, both sides will begin depositions (Q&A sessions under oath) of the opposing party and witnesses.

Pretrial Motions

As the discovery stage wraps up, both sides have a chance to file for motions and hearings that might impact the outcome of the trial or the process by which it proceeds altogether. An example of this might be one side arguing that certain evidence be deemed inadmissible, or arguing that there’s not enough evidence to bring the case to trial altogether.

Trial

At any point in the process, either party can settle - reaching a compromise for the losing defendant to pay the damages agreed upon. If both parties cannot come to an agreement, the trial proceeds. During your trial, we’ll argue your case compellingly, in an effort to convince a jury that the defendant is liable for the damages and owe you the compensation we’re demanding.

Appeals

In some cases, the defendant can also file post-trial motions, or appeals, each of which can potentially change the outcome of the trial after the fact.

Our experienced team of attorneys is here to help you navigate legal issues confidently. Contact us at 815-223-0230 today to learn more about how we can help you.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com