Three nutrition tips to keep your heart healthy

It’s National Heart Health Month! Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States? Fortunately, heart disease is one of the most preventable diseases. At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are committed to promoting heart health with balanced meals that follow the American heart Association guidelines for sodium, dietary fat, cholesterol, fiber and added sugars. Here are three tips to help you lower your blood pressure, improve your cholesterol, and promote overall heart health.

#1. Cut the Salt

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association both recommend 2300 mg of sodium or less per day. The average American consumes 3400 mg of sodium on average in a day, that is over 1000 mg more than the recommendations! While sodium is an essential nutrient that we should not eliminate completely, too much salt is not good for our health.

#2. Increase Healthy Fats

The American Heart Association recommends replacing saturated and trans fat with unsaturated fat as part of a healthy diet. Healthier sources of fats include poly- and mono-unsaturated fats. These types of fats come from plant sources and are often liquid at room temperature such as olive oil, avocado oil, and canola oil. Other sources of healthy fat include avocado, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish. These unsaturated fats can lower rates of cardiovascular mortality, lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides levels, and provide essential fats your body needs.

#3 Fill Up on Fiber

Filling your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans is an easy way to be good to your heart. These plant foods are full of fiber which helps improve blood cholesterol and lowers your risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and even type 2 diabetes. Fiber is filling which helps you feel satisfied while eating fewer calories. Additionally, fiber helps keep bowels moving and acts as a food source for the healthy bacteria in our digestive tract thus improving digestive health and boosting the immune system.

At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating we are proud that all our meal plans follow these tips and all the guidelines from the American Heart Association! Choose Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating and your heart will thank you!

