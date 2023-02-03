3 Things To Know If Your Ear Feels Plugged

If you are experiencing the unpleasant sensation of having a plugged ear, it could be due to a variety of reasons. According to audiologist Beth Wallace, MS, CCC-A, and founder of the Wallace Center For Hearing, excessive cerumen (a waxy oil) or a foreign body in the ear canal can plug the ear. “An ear infection or fluid behind the eardrum can also plug the ear,” she explained. “Negative pressure in the middle ear system causes your ear to feel like it needs to pop. Hearing loss can also give the sensation of a plugged ear.” Here are three things to know if your ear feels plugged.

1. When your ear feels plugged, you should be seen by a medical professional, preferably one that focuses on the ears. “An audiologist or an ENT physician can evaluate your ear and determine the cause,” said Wallace. “You should never stick anything in your ear or try to clear it yourself. Often times when patients do this, they cause the problem to worsen.”

2. An evaluation would begin with an examination of the ear using an otoscope or operating microscope. “If no obstruction, such as wax, is present, then the middle ear system would be evaluated to determine if fluid or infection is present,” added Wallace. “To do this, the movement of the tympanic membrane is assessed. A hearing test is then completed to evaluate the middle and inner ear system.”

3. The treatment for a plugged ear will depend on the cause. “If cerumen is noted in the ear canal, it is removed,” said Wallace. “If fluid or infection is noted in the middle ear system, then sinus or other medications may be prescribed. Nasal sprays are often prescribed if negative pressure or eustachian tube dysfunction is present. If hearing loss is the cause of the plugged sensation, hearing aids would be recommended.”

