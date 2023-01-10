3 Things to Know About Addicts

Whether you are struggling with addiction or know someone who is, it’s essential to understand that addiction is a severe disease. Here are three things to know when it comes to addicts:

1. Addiction is a chronic, relapsing brain disease that changes how people think, feel, and act.

2. Recovery is not simply a matter of willpower - addicts need professional help to recover.

3. Anyone is at risk, but some people are more vulnerable due to genetics, trauma, mental illness, or environmental factors.

No one should feel ashamed of their condition. With appropriate treatment and support, addicts can and do get better. If you or someone you know is fighting addiction, seek help as soon as possible to increase the chances of a successful recovery.

Remember that healing takes time, effort, and commitment - but it’s entirely possible to reclaim your life and live a healthy and fulfilling life. With the right help, you can progress toward lasting sobriety each day.

By understanding these three things about addiction, you can have more compassion and empathy for those struggling with this challenging illness. You also can better understand what kind of support is needed to help an addict recover.

Addiction is a serious issue that requires professional assistance. But with the right help, addicts can overcome it. Together, we can make a difference and work towards a healthier future for everyone.

By reducing stigma and providing more resources to those in need, we can create an environment of support and understanding for those struggling with addiction. Everyone deserves a chance to recover and reclaim their lives - let’s do our part to ensure they get it.

Every bit of knowledge helps us create a society where people struggling with this disease can find understanding, support, and hope. Proper treatment, such as inpatient or outpatient programs and support groups, can make a huge difference.

The Maitrī Path to Wellness is committed to offering help and resources to those in need. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please get in touch with us at 815-780-0690 for support.

Maitri Path to Wellness

111 Bucklin Ave., Ste. 1

La Salle, IL 61301

815-780-0690

www.maitripathtowellness.com