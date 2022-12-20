Practicing Mindful Eating During the Holiday Season

The concept of mindful eating has been around for a long time. It is a practice of being nonjudgmental, staying in the moment, and being present with what you are doing and why you are doing it. This is an important skill all the time, but especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Slow Down

When we eat quickly, we are more likely to overeat. It takes time for our brain to get the message that we are full. Simple tricks such as putting your fork down between bites, pausing for a drink of water, eliminating distractions, and paying attention to your food can help you slow down your speed when eating and prevent that overly full feeling.

Deal with Distractions

Distractions are everywhere during the holiday season. There are many people, catching up to-do, and plenty of holiday activities. Sometimes we lose focus that these distractions are the best parts of the holidays, so we want to deal with those distractions, not get rid of them. Separate them from eating. One big tip for being more mindful and enjoying yourself more is to visit with people in a room away from the food. This can help you not only be more present with your loved ones but also help prevent mindless grazing.

Pay Attention to Hunger Cues

Make an effort to check in with how hungry and full you feel before, during, and after you eat. A lot of us eat for reasons other than hunger. This habit begins when we are kids. We eat because of the time, because food is there, or because other people are eating. During the holidays, especially, we may also eat because of stress and emotions. These triggers for eating can lead to eating when we are not actually hungry.

