The Maitrī Path to Wellness – A Community Partner for Mental Health and Well-Being

The Maitrī Path to Wellness is a center for mental health and well-being. At The Maitrī Path to Wellness, we offer various programs and services. Our program includes group therapy, individualized treatment plans, mental health assessments, and referrals to qualified professionals. We also provide education on addiction and recovery topics and relapse prevention strategies.

Our Focus

The Maitrī Path to Wellness is dedicated to helping our community create high-quality lives for every individual. We offer care and treatment for those with addictions and mental health concerns. We want to help you on your journey to wellness and will do everything we can to create a safe and compassionate environment. We know that each person’s road to recovery is different, so we tailor our approach for you.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)

The Maitrī Path to Wellness utilizes Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) as an essential part of our therapeutic approach. ART is a trauma-focused psychotherapy proven to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). ART helps individuals process traumatic experiences with a more rapid resolution than traditional talk therapy.

Transitional Housing

Transitional housing has always been necessary for those trying to get back on their feet, but we’re going one step further by being the first organization in our area to include this service. The City of Peru has approved Maitrī to renovate an old, abandoned building into a multipurpose treatment facility offering many addiction-related services. One section of the facility will be an abstinence-based halfway house, while the other will have rooms for counseling and other outpatient treatments.

If you’re looking for a mental health and well-being center that focuses on your individual needs, The Maitrī Path to Wellness is here for you. We believe in helping our clients achieve their goals and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Contact The Maitrī Path to Wellness at 815-780-0690 to learn more about our wellness services. We’re here to help you take the first steps to a healthier lifestyle.

Maitri Path to Wellness

111 Bucklin Ave., Ste. 1

La Salle, IL 61301

815-780-0690

www.maitripathtowellness.com