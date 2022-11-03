The Link Between Diabetes and Hearing Loss

Did you know there is a relationship between diabetes and hearing loss? According to the American Diabetes Association, 37 million people have diabetes, of which 34.5 million have hearing loss. Hearing loss is twice as common in adults with diabetes.

There are a few ways in which diabetes can lead to hearing loss. First, high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the inner ear, changing how the ear transmits sound waves to the brain and leading to hearing loss.

Additionally, diabetes can damage the nerves that carry information about sound from the ear to the brain. This type of nerve damage is called diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy commonly affects the nerves in the feet and legs and can also affect the nerves in the ears.

Another way diabetes can lead to hearing loss is by damaging tiny capillaries in the inner ear. This damage can cause fluid to build up in the inner ear, making it hard to hear and causing problems with balance.

If you have diabetes, you can do a few things to protect your hearing. First, it’s essential to keep your blood sugar levels under control. You are less likely to experience diabetes-related complications with lower or controlled blood sugar levels. Secondly, it’s important for people with diabetes to check their hearing regularly with an audiologist. The CDC recommends annual audiological evaluations for patients with diabetes. This test shows how well you hear different pitches of sound and how well you understand speech.

