Managed IT Services from Technology Made Easy

Technology Made Easy offers a comprehensive suite of managed IT services designed to take the hassle out of managing your technology infrastructure. We have you covered, from remote support and patch management to endpoint security and data backup. Our expert team will help you pick a suitable service package for your business.

Endpoint Security

In today’s world, ensuring that your endpoint devices are secure is more critical than ever. Endpoint security protects devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets from malware and other threats. Our managed endpoint security service will help you choose the right security solution for your business and implement it to minimize disruption to your operations.

Patch Management

As anyone who has been the victim of a software security breach knows, keeping your systems up to date is vital to protecting yourself from attack. That’s why our patch management service is essential to our security offering. With our patch management service, you can rest assured that your systems are always up to date and protected against the latest threats.

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

In the event of a disaster, having a reliable backup and disaster recovery plan is essential. You want to get your business back up and running quickly. Our data backup and disaster recovery service include regular backups of your data and tested and verified restore procedures so that you can be confident that your data is safe in an emergency.

Remote Support

Our team of certified IT professionals can provide remote support for all your computer needs. Whether you’re having a problem with your email, need help installing software, or just have a question about using a particular program, we’re here to help. We’ll connect to your computer remotely and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Our Technology Made Easy team will work with you to tailor a service package that meets your business’s unique needs. Contact us at 815-993-1005 today to learn more about our full range of managed IT services.

TME | Technology Made Easy

4309 Mahoney Dr.

Peru, IL 61354

www.tme2011.com