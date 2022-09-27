3 Things to Know About Home Insurance

Home insurance covers you against financial devastation caused by storms, fire, theft, and other events outlined in your policy. When looking for home insurance, it’s essential to know what your policy covers and what it doesn’t. Here are three things you need to know about home insurance.

Home Insurance Covers More Than Your Home

Your home insurance policy doesn’t just cover your home. It also protects your personal belongings like furniture, clothing, and electronics. If your home is damaged or destroyed, your insurance will pay to repair or replace your belongings.

Sheds and garages are also typically covered by house insurance. If you have valuable items like jewelry, art, or collectibles, you may need to purchase additional coverage to protect them.

There are Some Events Your Home Insurance Won’t Cover

Home insurance doesn’t cover everything, and many policies exclude damage caused by floods and earthquakes. If you live in an area prone to these natural disasters, you may need to purchase separate flood or earthquake insurance.

Home insurance generally won’t cover damage caused by poor maintenance or self-inflicted damage. Policies may also exclude losses that occur while you’re away from home. Ensure you read your policy carefully to discover what is and isn’t covered.

You Can Save Money on Your Home Insurance Premium

One way to lower your home insurance premiums is to raise your deductible. A deductible is an amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in.

You can also lower your home insurance premiums by installing safety devices like smoke detectors, home security systems, and deadbolt locks. You may also get a discount when you insure your home and car with the same company. Take the time to compare rates from several insurance companies before you purchase a policy.

At Brennan & Stuart, we’re here to help you find the right home insurance for your needs and budget. Give us a call at 815-223-0137 to get started.

Brennan & Stuart

222 Bucklin Street

La Salle, IL 61301

www.brennanstuart.com