Interesting Facts Regarding Hearing Loss

Did you know that one in three adults aged 65 and over has disabling hearing loss? Fifty percent of people over the age of 75 have disabling hearing loss. By the time most people reach the age of 80, they will have lost almost half their hearing. Hearing loss is a severe health condition that people often underestimate and ignore. Here are some facts about hearing loss that you may not have known.

Hearing loss is more common than you think. Hearing loss is the third most common health condition in the United States. The prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes and cancer. Hearing loss affects people of all ages. In the United States, about 2-3 out of 1,000 children are born with hearing loss. Approximately 15% of all United States citizens (37.5 million) aged 18 and over have hearing difficulties.

Aging is the leading cause of hearing loss. Exposure to noise is considered the second most common cause of hearing loss. Genetics plays a role in hearing loss. Cardiovascular disease is a contributing factor in hearing loss. If you suffer from diabetes you are twice as likely to develop hearing loss. Infectious disease can lead to hearing loss and some medications that we use to treat other health disorders can also cause hearing loss.

Untreated hearing loss can lead to social, emotional, and physical effects. Depression, anxiety, and frustration can result. Untreated hearing loss significantly increases your risk of developing dementia. An increased risk of falling also results from untreated hearing loss.

The good news is the technology we use today to treat hearing loss has improved drastically. There are several types of hearing loss, and the treatment prescribed depends on the cause of the hearing loss and the degree of severity. If the hearing loss cannot be treated medically with medications or surgeries, hearing aids are beneficial. Prescription hearing aids utilize digital processing to allow you to hear better in all environments. They are completely automatic, offer noise management, Bluetooth features, and rechargeability.

If you or someone you know might have hearing loss seek help from an audiologist today. Hearing loss is a common problem and significantly impacts quality of life, but treatments are available. Given the advancements we have today, no one should be suffering from hearing loss any longer.

Call Wallace Center for Hearing today at (815) 223-3201 for all your hearing healthcare needs. Let us help you hear your best and live your best.

Wallace Center for Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd.

Peru, IL 61354

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com