What are the Camp Lejeune ads I am seeing on TV?

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the drinking water provided by water treatment plants on the base in the mid-1980s. These VOCs, man-made chemicals, include degreasers, dry cleaning solutions, and fuel additives. They were used in many products and processes during the period in question.

Dry-cleaning, degreasing, and metal-cleaning operations use VOCs. Exposure to VOCs in the water system from 1953 to 1987 may be associated with unfortunate pregnancy outcomes, like miscarrying, low birth weight, and infertility. Studies have shown that people who drank water contaminated with these VOCs at Camp Lejeune for 30 days or more may have an increased risk for certain types of cancer and other diseases.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has recognized eight presumptive conditions associated with exposure to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune:

-Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

-Bladder cancer

-Kidney cancer

-Leukemia

-Liver cancer

-Multiple myeloma

-Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

-Parkinson’s disease

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 is a landmark piece of legislation that provides justice for veterans, their families, and anyone exposed to contaminated water at the Marine base. The Act allows victims to seek damages for their exposure to the polluted water and provides health care and benefits for those suffering from qualifying conditions.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 is an essential step in providing justice for those affected by the contaminated water at the Marine base, but there is a caveat. Camp Lejeune’s residents or workers only have two years to file a claim from the date of enactment on August 10, 2022.

If you or a loved one has been affected by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune, you may be entitled to compensation. Don’t wait, the time to act is now.

Contact Meyers-Flowers today at 815-223-0230 so we can help you navigate the complex legal process and get the compensation you deserve.

Meyers & Flowers

Peru Office:

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

www.meyers-flowers.com