Let’s Get to Know Wallace Center for Hearing

Wallace Center for Hearing provides hearing healthcare services to the Illinois Valley community and surrounding areas. We are here to help you and your family with your hearing healthcare needs.

Beth Wallace is a licensed audiologist and the owner of Wallace Center for Hearing. For over 20 years, she has specialized in diagnosing and treating hearing disorders. She sees patients of all ages, from newborns to adults.

Wallace Center for Hearing offers a variety of services to help you with your hearing healthcare needs, including:

Comprehensive hearing evaluations: A comprehensive hearing evaluation is completed to assess the status of your hearing and evaluate the overall health of your auditory system. We have the medical training and advanced testing capabilities to appropriately diagnose hearing disorders.

Hearing aid evaluations: If hearing aids are recommended, we will work with you to find the best option for your needs in a no pressure environment. Hearing aid treatment plans are individualized. We work with all 6 of the major hearing aid manufacturers allowing us to choose the product that is best suited for your hearing loss, lifestyle, and financial needs. The recommended hearing aids will be demonstrated to you in the office and the features will be discussed in detail.

Hearing aid fittings: Hearing instruments are specifically programmed for your unique hearing loss and hearing needs. Specialized testing is completed with the hearing aids to assure that your hearing prescription is being met, providing great benefit in all listening environments. 60 day trial periods are given.

Hearing aid repairs: We provide in-office repairs for all hearing instruments. We honor all manufacturer warranties regardless of where the hearing aids were purchased.

Hearing protection: We custom fit ear plugs that protect your hearing against recreational and occupational noise.

Earwax removal: We provide medical management of cerumen. Excessive wax can occlude the ear canal resulting in hearing loss. We carefully remove the wax with the use of suction, instrumentation, and irrigation.

Assistive listening devices: Unique listening situations may cause hearing difficulties. In addition to hearing aids, we offer a variety of assistive listening devices that can help amplify sound in these unique situations.

We are passionate about helping others to hear better and live better. Call us today at (815) 223-3201 for all of your hearing healthcare needs.

Wallace Center for Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd.

Peru, IL 61354