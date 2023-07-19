Seasonal businesses in Illinois Valley open, close

Country Kids Produce opened for the summer and fall seasons.

The store at 4301 Plank Road, Peru, will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Halloween. The Utica location hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Donnie Appleseed Orchard, 378 N. 33rd Road, La Salle, opened this weekend for the summer season.

It has peaches, sweet corn, cabbage, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, garlic, local honey, basil, chive and parsley plants and tomatoes, according to its Facebook page. Its regular schedule began this week from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

This is the last week of the summer season for The Corner Garden, 433 N. 20th Road, Tonica. It will reopen in September for the fall and Christmas seasons.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.