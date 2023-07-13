California man gets 13 years for Bureau County meth bust

On July 6, Arnoldo Carbajal Jr., 31, of California, was sentenced in Bureau County court to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a Class X felony of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The charges stemmed from events that occurred on Jan. 3 when a trooper from the Illinois State Police made a traffic stop in Bureau County on a vehicle driven by Carbajal.
A K-9 dog was walked around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was done and a substance was found determined to contain methamphetamine and it weighed more 15 or more grams.
Based on the weight and packaging of the methamphetamine and statements made by the defendant, it was indicative of the intent to deliver.
The case was presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Brridick and heard by Judge James Andreoni.