Earlville drive-in clearing final hurdles to reopen

A post on the Route 34 Drive-In Facebook page shared an update on the Earlville drive-in Monday.
The post said the business is finalizing vendors, finishing film companies’ contracts, completing hiring, putting speakers in the lot and doing a final cleaning.
In the past, the drive-in operated on a cash only basis, but a POS system is being added to accept credit and debit cards.
When the first movies are booked, an opening date will be announced. A new website will launch later this week.
