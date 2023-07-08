Ottawa graduate Thomas Duffy to golf in U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst

Thomas Duffy admits he is a very competitive athlete ... always has been and always will be.
Next week he will have the opportunity to showcase his golfing talents at one of the most special places in the world.
Duffy will be part of the field – playing in the “seated division” – for the second annual United States Golf Association Adaptive Open, which is a national championship that showcases the world’s best golfers with disabilities on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 from July 10-12.
The 54 holes of action will be televised on the Golf Channel.
“[Summer 2022] is when I started to get pretty serious with my golf game and started playing two or three times a week,” Duffy said. “I played in and won a tournament in Chicago and then played at a national tournament in Orlando, Florida, in December and won that, as well. We then found out about this tournament and applied to get in.
“It’s based on finishes in previous tournaments played in, so I’m guessing those two tournament wins helped.”
The 24-year-old Duffy is a 2017 graduate of Ottawa High School and recently earned a master’s degree in management and an undergraduate degree in recreation, sport and tourism from the University of Illinois.
When he was 9, Duffy was diagnosed with a neurological condition – transverse myelitis – one that causes inflammation in the spinal cord and, in his case, cost him the use of his legs.
“Thomas had just started golfing before the condition started, and his father, Chris, has played for years,” said Ann Duffy, Thomas’s mother, who added that Chris will be Thomas’ caddie during the event. “Thomas has always been competitive, whether it was T-ball or soccer when he was young, so when this happened, we found a cart that Thomas could use to not only continue to golf, but also golf with Chris.”
Thomas played on the Pirates golf team and basketball in a National Wheelchair Basketball Association-sanctioned league in New Lenox. He went on to play for the Illini Wheelchair team, along the way earning Team MVP and Honorable Mention Academic All-America honors.
“I played golf nearly every day soon after graduation, but since starting a new job I’ve had to cut down my preparation to the weekends,” said Duffy, who boasts a 12.8 handicap. “I just want to make sure I’m dialed in, and I know I will be.”
The United States Golf Association received 285 entries for the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open. The 96-player final field includes competitors from 28 states and 11 countries. Of those 96 in the field, 66 played last year, and 30 will be making their championship debut.
Duffy uses a special cart with a seat that swivels and also lifts him to address the ball to navigate across a course.
“I try not to hit the ball into too many sand traps,” Duffy said with a laugh. “But if I do, the cart is fully accessible to almost all of them. It also goes on the greens without any damage. It goes to 99.9% of anywhere I would need to go on a golf course.”
Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, features nine 18-hole courses, with the famous Pinehurst No. 2 having hosted a number of prestigious golf tournaments, including three U.S. Open Championships, one U.S. Women’s Open, three U.S. Amateur Championships, one PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.
“I’m a competitive person, so I want to do the best I possibly can at this tournament, but I’m also going to make sure I have as much fun as I can as well,” Duffy said. “My overall philosophy with golf is to fully focus on the shot at hand and deal with it. But I also feel like knowing you’ve prepared as much as you can and having confidence in that preparation is just as important.
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”