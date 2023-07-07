Bureau County police blotter: July 7, 2023

Dallas C. Duckworth, 28, of Buda, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 p.m. July 4 at 241 E. South Ave. in Sheffield on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
