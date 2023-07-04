La Salle County grand jury: July 3, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Monday and returned the following indictments: Logan Petre, 20, of Marseilles (criminal trespass to a residence, home invasion); Tyler Brann, 28, of Earlville (resisting a peace officer; criminal trespass to a vehicle); Brittany Debeck, 32, of Mendota (aggravated battery; retail theft); Brent Davis, 32 of Tonica (two counts of aggravated DUI); David Gonzalez, 32, of Hobart, Indiana (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Kayla Rivers, 33, of Ottawa (disorderly conduct); Jovian Smith, 28, of Ottawa (three counts of resisting a peace officer); Adrian Graham, 30, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated battery); Donavin Vazquez, 18, of La Salle (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Algenis Vazquez, 30, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Lynnard Farley, 30, of rural Earlville (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver); Roger Farley, 62, of rural Earlville (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver); Robert Stanford, 27, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Brandon Stange, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Vincent Borzumato, 27, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Paul Dabon, 63, of La Salle (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Austin Norquist, 25, of La Salle (aggravated battery).