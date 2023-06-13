L-P grad Jack Scheri off to strong start with Rockford Rivets

When Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais asked Jack Scheri where he wanted to play this summer, the La Salle-Peru graduate mentioned the Rockford Rivets.
“I wanted to play in the Northwoods League while playing close to home so my family could see me play,” Scheri said.
Scheri landed on a spot on the Rivets, and so far it’s been a positive experience for the former Cavaliers infielder who will be entering his sophomore year at Creighton in the fall.
“My summer ball experience has been a lot of fun thus far,” Scheri said. “I have enjoyed meeting new guys from different schools. Having games literally everyday is a grind that I enjoy because I have the opportunity to get better everyday.”
“I’ve been very pleased with how I’ve been playing. I’ve had the opportunity to play all positions in the infield and have had a lot of at-bats. There are still some adjustments that need to be made, but it feels good to be back on the field competing.”— Jack Scheri, La Salle-Peru graduate and Creighton sophomore
Through 11 games, Scheri is hitting .371 with a .542 on-base percentage, one double, two RBIs, eight runs scored and four stolen bases.
Defensively, Scheri has played 69 innings in the infield, recording 13 assists and eight putouts while helping turn a pair of double plays. He has an .875 fielder percentage.
Scheri and the Rivets, who are 6-5, play a 72-game schedule that started in late May with the regular season finale set for Aug. 12.
Scheri is staying with a host family in Rockford during his time with the Rivets.
“I am grateful that I have a caring host family that makes sure I have what I need,” Scheri said. “I appreciate their willingness to support me.”
Scheri said he hopes his experience with the Rivets will help him when he returns to the Bluejays.
“Summer ball is giving me a lot of in-game experience, which will help me feel more comfortable at Creighton,” Scheri said. “This experience combined with the fact that I’ve already played in a college atmosphere will allow for me to return to school more prepared and confident.”
Scheri took a redshirt year with Creighton this season. The Bluejays went 25-24 overall and 10-11 in the Big East Conference.
“My freshman year at Creighton was overall a good first year,” Scheri said. “I was surrounded by a lot of great teammates and coaches who held me accountable on the field and in the classroom. I decided midway through the season that I should redshirt and save a year of eligibility while also gaining a year of experience.”