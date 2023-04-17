Pistol Shrimp start announcing players for 2023 season

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp have announced the first four players who will be on the 2023 roster.
Catcher Logan Delgado will return for a third summer with the Shrimp, while infielder Brendan Comerford, left-handed pitcher Gage Burdick and right-handed pitcher David Andolina are newcomers to the roster.
Delgado, a junior at Bradley University, played in 23 games last season for the Shrimp, hitting .231 with a home run, two doubles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.
This season for the Braves, Delgado has played in 26 games with 23 starts. He’s hitting .364 with 10 doubles, one home run, 18 RBIs and seven runs.
Comerford is a senior shortstop and pitcher at Foothill High School in Pleasanton, California. He has signed to play with St. Mary’s College.
Burdick, who is from Dixon, is a freshman at Illinois Central College. He’s made eight appearances with five starts this spring. Burdick is 0-4 with a 5.19 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 27 walks in 26 innings.
Andolina is a freshman at Lehigh University. He’s pitched 1 1/3 innings over three appearances this season.