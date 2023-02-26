Carus: ‘Building a Better Future for Our Community’

Carus was founded more than 100 years ago in La Salle and continues to operate in this community today. As such, we employ many of the fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends in our community. Many of our loved ones live down the road, in the same neighborhood.

Jan. 11 was a scary day for our community. There were many unknowns when the fire broke out that morning. Were our loved ones out of harm’s way? Would our cars, our houses, our yards be okay? Was the fire contained? Was it safe to go outside?

Despite the unknowns, I watched as Carus employees, local emergency personnel, and community leaders jumped into action. In its 100+ years of operations, Carus has never experienced an incident of this kind, but based on the response from all involved, you’d never know it.

Immediately following the outbreak of the fire, the LaSalle Fire Department, LaSalle Police Department, Peru Fire Department, Peru Police Department (and more, from as far away as Aurora) were on the scene.

The fire was fully extinguished the following day, leaving most of the property unharmed and keeping residents safe. All employees and emergency personnel were safe and accounted for when the Fire Chief and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency handed the keys back to Carus just two days later.

Next, Carus established a community hotline for neighbors, answering more than 250 phone calls, partnered with Precision Car Wash, Grueny’s Performance Detailing, and a local power washing crew to clean our cars and wash our houses. Then they teamed up with their insurance provider to support the neighborhood cleanup efforts.

Contrary to recent speculation, the materials that were released into the air rapidly dissipated based on EPA testing through air monitors set up the day of the fire. Only the warehouse & surrounding areas of the plant, which houses permanganate products, were affected by the fire. Permanganates are used to treat drinking water for humans, pets, livestock, and plants.

That’s why the USEPA has announced that the air quality was safe, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the water was safe, as well. Soil samples are also at normal levels.

Carus facilities, along with our customers, have been safely storing potassium permanganate and sodium permanganate for decades without an incident like this. As such, the cause of the fire is likely something unusual (though not suspicious, as confirmed by the State Fire Marshall’s Office).

Despite these extraordinary circumstances, all LaSalle-based Carus employees still have jobs. Those who worked in the affected area of the plant were reassigned in the interim – a recognition of the ways in which Carus is rooted in this great community. Carus employees are critical to what we do, and that will never change, even in the face of an extraordinary event like this.

We continue to partner with the City of LaSalle, U.S. EPA, Illinois EPA, LaSalle County Health Department, and other regulatory agencies to serve our neighbors, our employees, and the larger LaSalle-Peru community. Carus is committed to safety and is doing it all with the kind of diligence and honesty that we are known for.

For accurate updates be sure to check out the Carus website for up-to-date information. There, you’ll also find resources and more information from the local, state, and federal agencies Carus is partnering with to keep us and our neighbors in the community safe.

Lyndsay Bliss

Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, Carus LLC