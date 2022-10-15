As you get older get ready to begin wondering what if …

“Everyone dies but not everyone lives.”

Wise words. From a doctor.

They share a life lesson ... learned the hard way by Dr. Simran Malhotra, a palliative care and hospice specialist. Her patients have changed how she looks at life.

“If we allow it, death can be our greatest teacher,” Dr. Malhotra said in an interview with Health Digest.

“It has a way of putting things into perspective and making us question our priorities. For me, working in palliative care has been a powerful reminder of what really matters in life. I hope that by sharing some of the most common regrets of my patients, it will inspire you to live a life with no regrets.”

Her patients often talked about the same regrets they had when looking back at their lives. She homed in on three.

Lonny Cain

First – not spending more time with loved ones, especially years wasted over some kind of disagreement.

Second – putting too much focus on work, taking time away from families and people you care about.

The third regret is the one that shouts. I’ve heard it calling to me over the years. Many times.

It’s about looking back at choices and regretting those we did not make. Because we were afraid. Afraid to follow a path even though it was calling and pulling.

They regret not pursuing their dreams. Instead they did what was expected or seemed more logical or safer or popular.

“Be true to yourself,” is the banner Dr. Malhotra waves.

“Follow your heart and pursue your passions. Don’t let others dictate how you should live your life. You’ll be much happier looking back on a life lived authentically, even if it wasn’t always easy.”

I can see how looking back at our journey it would be easy to wonder about choices we made. The what-ifs.

It’s not easy to embed this message in young minds. The advice is sound. I also think it’s easier said than done.

Dr. Malhotra suggests we do her rocking chair test.

Imagine you’re 90 years old, in your rocking chair, asking yourself what you want to be most proud of. Is it something you wish you had done?

Perhaps we need reminding – before we turn 90. There are ways to do that.

I’m remembering the many times I pulled out a special record album and popped the needle down on the one track I needed to hear.

“I nearly lost myself, / Tryin’ to be someone else. / All of life I’ve been playing the game.”

I’d sing and feel it right along with Johnny Rivers. Over and over again.

“Few people seem to care, / Livin’ the life that goes nowhere. / Nobody takes the time to try. / To live you must nearly die, / Giving up the need to say I. / Look to your soul for the answer. / Look to your soul.”

Those lyrics by Jim Hendricks seem to echo what Dr. Malhotra experienced. They spoke to me. Still do, even at my age.

Perhaps there’s no age limit on following a dream. Being true to yourself.

Look to your soul for the answer.

