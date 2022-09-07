Police Blotter: Sept. 7, 2022

Alexandria K. Fox, 24, of rural Mendota was charged with battery at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, Mendota police said.
Ericka A. Flores Avila, 21, of Mendota was charged with driving while suspended at 8:31 p.m. Sunday at Chicago Street and Illinois Avenue, Mendota police said.
Tyler R. Manzella, 23, of Ottawa was charged with unlawful use of electronic communications after striking a parked pickup truck at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday on Huron Street just west of Pierce Street, Ottawa police said.
Leigh A. Holsinger, 43, of Marseilles was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Tuesday in the 1100 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.