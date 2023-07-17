Bureau County Grand Jury: July 17, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Friday.
Mason K. McCance, 30, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is free from custody, bond was set in the amount of $4,000 (10% to apply).
Katrina M. Stansbury, 38, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $10,000 (10% to apply).
Andrew W. Barton, 30, Princeton was indicted for the Class 3 Felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused of committing a battery by use of a deadly weapon, a knife, and cutting another Princeton man with a knife. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in the custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $50,000 (10% to apply).
Reid M. Anderes, 40, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of criminal damage to property. He is accused of knowingly damaging property belonging to a Spring Valley business and causing damage in excess of $500 but not exceeding $10,000. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after posting bond in the amount of $7,500.00 ($510-bail reform act).
Barry L. Cade, 30, of Neponset, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of violation of order of protection. He is accused of violating an order of protection on July 9 and having a prior conviction for domestic battery. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set at $200,000 (10% to apply).
Jonathan A. Buckman, 39, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody with bond set in the amount of $10,000 (10% to apply).
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni.
These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.