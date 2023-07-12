Utica tap house begins presales for annual advent calendar

Lodi Tap House in Utica began presales for its fourth edition of the Lodi Tap House Beer Advent Calendar.
The calendar contains 24 unique Illinois brews, made exclusively for the advent calendar by Illinois breweries. The featured breweries include: Alarmist Brewing, Chicago; Art History Brewing, Geneva; Buffalo Creek, Long Grove; Buzz Bomb, Springfield; Church Street Brewing, Itasca; D&G Brewing, St. Charles, Industry Brewing, Peoria; Liquid Love, Buffalo Grove; Mikerphone Brewing, Elk Grove Village; Miskatonic Brewing, Darien; Noon Whistle, Naperville; Obscurity Brewing, Elburn; Old Bakery Brewing Co., Alton, Penrose Brewing, Geneva; Phase 3, Lake Zurich, Pig Minds Brewing, Machesney Park; Riverlands Brewing, St. Charles; Shortfuse Brewing, Schiller Park; Solemn Oath, Naperville; Tighthead Brewing, Mundelein; Triptych Brewing, Savoy; Wake Brewing, Rock Island; Werk Force Brewing, Plainfield; and White Oak Brewing, Normal.
Lodi also is offering Obscurity Brewing’s Island of Misfit beers as a four-pack add on.
A cider/mead version of the advent calendar also is available.
The presale ends Monday, July 31. For more information, go to loditaphouse.com or email advent@loditaphouse.com.
