Peru library to host July teen events

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen game night 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. Participants ages 12 to 18 will enjoy refreshments provided by State Farm agent Lori Janko Wilke during a video game tournament.

Teen movie night will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. The featured film can be found on the library website www.perulibrary.org. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to bring a friend to enjoy the movie, snacks and soda in the library after hours.

For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.