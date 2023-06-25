June 25, 2023
Peru library to host July teen events

Game night, movie night scheduled

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host teen game night 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. Participants ages 12 to 18 will enjoy refreshments provided by State Farm agent Lori Janko Wilke during a video game tournament. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

Teen movie night will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. The featured film can be found on the library website www.perulibrary.org. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to bring a friend to enjoy the movie, snacks and soda in the library after hours.

For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.