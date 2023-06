Oglesby Union Church will host vacation Bible school July 5-7.

This summer’s theme is Surf’s Up. The three-day event is for children entering first grade through entering sixth grade. Children’s activities are from 9 to 11:45 a.m., with a closing program for families and friends at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 7.

The program is free. To register visit ouc.life or call the church at 815-883-3450.