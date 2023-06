Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, will present “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Lincoln will discuss the history of the United States and the era that resulted in a “new birth of freedom.”

The one-hour program, followed by a question-and-answer period, is appropriate for adults and children older than 6.

For questions call 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.