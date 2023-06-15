Oglesby library launches Simply Being Kind, announces summer schedule

The Oglesby Public Library is launching Simply Being Kind.

Simply Being Kind is a new ongoing initiative focused on lifting up others in need by creating opportunities to be kind to others as well as supporting local organizations that serve the community.

During June and July, the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., is focusing on food insecurity with a donation drive for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Non-perishable foods may be dropped to the library during the months of June and July and the library will deliver items to the food pantry. One item does make a difference and by donating, the community can help lift up many families in need. Anyone wishing to be part of the planning for our fall initiative this August can contact the library at 815-883-3619.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 and July 17: The adult book club “It’s Not Your Mother’s Book Club” meets. New members are welcome to join. This group explores different authors and books in a very social setting with refreshments served. Members are encouraged to bring book suggestions for consideration for the next group read.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20: “Backpacking 101: What’s in the Pack with Edna Daugherty”, lifelong camper and experienced hiker who has hiked the Appalachian Trail. Learn the essentials of how to “pack the pack” including water filtering options, stoves and more. There’s more to it than just band aids, water and trail mix.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Hot Diggity Dog Mini Picnic Day. The annual Summer Reading Club for kids ages 3 to 12 theme is “Camp Out With a Good Book.” Offered throughout June and July, kids receive a reading log, can participate in weekly programs and enjoy crafts sponsored by Thrivent. Reading incentives are provided by Wendy’s, Culvers, Hy-Vee, Taco Bell and Applebee’s. Registered children are invited to “Hot Diggity Dog Mini Picnic Day,” a ticketed event sponsored by the library staff, on June 24.

6:45 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Adult Classic Movie Night with professional storyteller Tricia Kelly who explores Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous 1886 novella about one man’s struggle between good and evil. The movie based on this novella runs 1 hour, 11 minutes. Just like an outdoor concert, movie goers may bring a comfy chair and blanket. Popcorn and soda provided. For more information and the movie title, call 815-883-3619. Licensing rules prohibit advertising the movie title.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: “Geology of the Area,” a family friendly program by Joe Jakupcak, retired earth science, physics and geology instructor. Along with an interesting and informative discussion, Jakupcak will bring along samples from his rock collection.

2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 3: The adult “Anything Goes Book Club” led by Edna Daugherty meets. Everyone is encouraged to bring the book they are reading to discuss. Refreshments served.

10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10 and 17: “Don’t Let the Pigeon…!” creative writing camp for children 8 to 12. Based on the popular book by Mo Willems, children will write their very own Pigeon story.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 14: Coffee Talk, a gathering of the community to discuss all things library with Lynn Sheedy, library director. Refreshments served.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15: Animals From Around the World, a family friendly, live animal show. Brought by the Sharon and Dan Peterson of Incredible Bats and co-sponsored by Brandy Day of All in Finish and Paint, this new program will feature live animals including a sloth, armadillo, tarantula, a yellow-naped amazon parrot and a variety of other mammals and reptiles.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: The library hosts “Hiking the Appalachian Trail” with Edna Daugherty. Daugherty has completed four hikes along the trail. She’ll share about the trail, being prepared for the expected and unexpected and what these hiking adventures have taught her. Learn what mile marker Enda has reached.

Doggie Tales reading program occurs at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Registered children ages 3 to 12 take turns reading to a certified therapy dog. Pre-readers can tell the dog a story from pictures in a book.

Summer Story Time, best for kids ages 3-8, meets at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays. This upbeat class engages children in fun stories, music, movement, activities and learning games. Siblings welcome to attend.

Toddler Time with Ms. Lynn and Brown Bear meets 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Children ages 1 to 3 and caregivers experience a 30 to 40 minute interactive class that incorporates movement, music, stories, bubble fun, shakers, bells, puppets, scarves and more. After class, kids engage in creative, open-ended play and learn activities. Siblings welcome to attend.

For more information about these programs, contact the library at 815-883-3619 or visit the library’s Facebook page at Oglesby – IL Public Library. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult while visiting the library.