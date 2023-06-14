Learn about botany through the La Salle library

La Salle Public Library, in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, will virtually host author, botanist and indigenous science professor, Robin Wall Kimmerer in conversation with author Cindy Crosby, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Kimmerer is an acclaimed author, botanist and indigenous science professor whose first book, “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants,” has received widespread praise. Crosby is the author, compiler or contributor to more than 20 books.

This program is free and open to the public, and made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_RobinWallKimmerer .

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.