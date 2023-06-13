Marshall-Putnam Fair set July 12-16 in Henry

The Marshall-Putnam “Galaxy-a-Fair” will be held from July 12-16 at the M-P Fairgrounds, located at 915 University Ave. in Henry.

The fair will begin on Wednesday night with a kick-off dinner, followed by harness racing in the grandstand and a wine tasting featuring Windy City Dueling Pianos in the Commercial Building.

Other events will include Family Fun Night on Thursday, demolition derby on Friday, PPL tractor/truck pulls on Saturday and Sunday Funday including the M-P Antique & Stock Tractor Pulls and the Annual Car Show.

This year’s Thursday Night Concert will feature headliner Craig Morgan with opening acts Whiskey Bent and Joe Stamm.

Returning this year will be Stump Carver T.C. Gill, the M-P Fair Antique Tractor Show and special fair-themed contests and events.

Throughout the duration of the fair, visitors can enjoy Friendly Farm’s Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, ImAGination Acres, livestock shows, exhibitors’ displays, vendors, and concessionaires.

This year, the fair will host a color run to support the CreatiVets Foundation at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Creativets introduces veterans to art and music as a way of healing their unseen wounds of war.

The Marshall-Putnam County Fair will also be hosting a “Taste of the M-P Fair Cookoff.” This cookoff is open to all ages and will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Throughout the fair, there will also be 102 colorful rocks hidden on the grounds which can be returned to the fair office to receive a special prize. Prizes are limited to one per person per day.

For details on any of these events, visit www.marshallputnamfair.org or call the fair office at 309-364-2814.