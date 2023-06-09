Putnam County Junior High students participate in Civil War Amazing Race

Putnam County Junior High seventh graders traveled back in time for a Civil War Amazing Race that was put together by teachers Jennifer Ibarra, Jessica Lenkaitis and Nick Heuser.

The teachers planned events over a three-day period with guest speakers after lunch and a Civil War video in the afternoons.

On day one students reported to the cafeteria where Commanding Officers Ibarra and Lenkaitis explained the process and created groups.

Students were given a piece of a puzzle that formed states of this time period. Students had to then find the other students who had puzzle pieces of the same state. They completed five more activities with each activity related to an event or activity of the Civil War.

Each state was greeted by the three Civil War reenactors. After lunch the reenactors did a short presentation and a Q&A session. Students also had an opportunity to look at artifacts the reenactors had on display.

On day two students reported for duty and completed seven activities with their teams. The first activity was to memorize the Gettysburg Address and recite it in a relay format, by passing on Lincoln’s hat and beard to the next soldier.

Harriet Tubman, reenacted by Pam Welcome, greeted each of the teams at the check-in point. After lunch students were transported to the Underground Railroad and learned about Harriet Tubman through a presentation.

On the final day, the students first activity was called “The Burning of Atlanta.” They completed seven more activities, including Reconstruction. Teams were met by President and Mrs. Lincoln, played by Max and Donna Daniels, at the check-in point. After lunch, the Lincolns did a short presentation and answered some questions.