Marshall-Putnam Fair to host senior day July 13

Senior Day will take place during the Marshall-Putnam Fair, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the M-P Fairgrounds, located at 915 University Ave. in Henry.

The event will include free admission to the Senior Day program, refreshments and music from the Henry Torpedo Boys in the Hunt Building. Seniors will be greeted by local officials and Rotary Club members of the two counties.

Retired Marshall-Putnam Judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event that will include many donated door prizes for those older than 65 and a guest appearance of the fair royalty.

The Henry Torpedo Boys will include Terry Feldott on banjo and guitar, Rich Selquist on dobro, Dave “Barney” Erickson on mandolin, fiddle and guitar, Tom Bogner on bass, Todd Witek on guitar and all of the members pitching in on vocals. The group will play a selection of bluegrass, new grass and a little bit of country.

Seniors needed transportation to the fairgrounds are encouraged to call BPART in Bureau and Putnam counties at 877-874-8813 or Marshall-Stark Transportation at 309-364-2287 to be added to the schedule.

The Putnam County Community Center also will help coordinate transportation to the fairgrounds.