Marshall-Putnam Fair book now available online

Those looking to begin planning their exhibition entries for the 102nd annual Marshall-Putnam Fair can view the non-livestock departments of the fair book online now at www.marshallputnamfair.org. Livestock departments are coming soon.

Junior exhibitors must be between age 8 and 21 by Sept. 1 and Peewee exhibitors must be between 4 and 7 by Sept. 1.

Entry forms must be brought to the office by July 1 or postmarked by this date. Those without access to the internet, may request the needed information from the Marshall-Putnam Fair Office.

Regular office hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Marshall-Putnam “Galaxy-A-Fair” will be July 12-16.