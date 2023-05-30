Putnam County libraries announce June activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its June activity schedule for all locations. All locations will be closed for the holiday Monday, June 19.

District

Putnam County libraries are asking for help to design its 2024 calendar. Submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31, and participants can stop by any of the locations to pick up adult or kids coloring pages.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

The Read to 10 event is open to anyone who reads 10 books this summer. Participants can pick up a special bookmark to participate and bring it in each time you visit the library. Open to all ages.

PCCC Outreach Worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, to answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointments are necessary.

Cricut MakerSpace event will be June 5-9. Crafty adults are invited to create garden flags.

Outdoor STEAM projects will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays in June. Event will be held at Walter Durley Boyle Park. A new activity will be held each week including paper roll bird feeders, cheese STEM engineer, sidewalk smoke bombs, marshmallow shooters and more.

National bomb pop day will be celebrated Thursday, June 29. Participants can stop by the library to get a free bomb pop.

Hennepin story time will be at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. The event will feature a story and activity.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Participants can sign up for the summer reading program for incentives and special prizes at the end of the season. Participants can pick up a reading chart to record progress and claim a freeze pop for every 10 books.

An e-waste removal event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10. Varna e-waste removal includes computers, cellphones and other electronic materials. TVs are not allowed.

Summer story time will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Hopkins Park. Story time will include stickers, chalk and bubbles. Toddler-appropriate activities and siblings are welcome

Arts and crafts will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays in June. Activities will include plaster painting, rock painting, bubble painting and more.

Steam projects will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays in June. Activities include seed bombs, sun dial, pollinator habitat, butterfly watch and more.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. Group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story Hour Craft will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Simon (Librarian) Says will be held during library hours Saturday, June 3.

Slime-making event will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

Marbles kick the can event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

Lemonade stand will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Bird feeder event will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22. This event is a University of Illinois Extension Office program.

Cooking for a healthy heart event will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will discuss how to cook for a healthy heart.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Handprint flag craft will be during library hours Wednesday, June 14.

Lemonade stand will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Standard, 128 First St.

A presentation on the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The fair marked a turning point in Chicago’s history, bringing diverse cultures to the area as well as architecture.