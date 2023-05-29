Marshall-Putnam 4-H Robotics Teams competes in youth competition

Youth from 30 teams across Illinois demonstrated their learning, celebrated their accomplishments and interacted with others who share an interest in robotics at the 4-H Hyrdobot Robotics Competition on May 13 at the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

The competition theme this year tasked the youth with adopting a conservationist mindset at part of the competition.

“This generation of minds will be charged with saving our oceans and making the planet a cleaner, healthier place,” said Keith Jacobs, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development specialist. “This year’s competition will put youth in the mindset of conservationists and oceanographers as they build an autonomous underwater vehicle.”

Competition judges were on hand to score events and determine the competition category winners. Teams were evaluated on table performance judging, technical judging and teamwork judging.

Marshall-Putnam 4-H had two teams compete; a rookie team and a Level 2 team. The rookie team fell just short of earning an award, but gained experience. The Level 2 team brought home awards for Most Creative and Champion Team Overall.

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H Robotics Seniors Team consists of Gwen Heeley, Samantha Nauman, Lillian Lindstrom, Waylon Lindstrom, Daphne Heeley, Caleb Wiesbrock, Logan Siegmann and Cooper Hattan.

Anyone interested in learning about robotics in Marshall and Putnam Counties, can email Aaron Lindstrom at alind83@illinois.edu.