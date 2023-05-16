Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association announces 2023 meeting schedule

The Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association announced its meeting schedule for the remainder of 2023. The group’s first meeting of the year was conducted March 21 at the Farm Bureau in Henry.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Shandy’s, at 1106 Western Ave. in Henry. The program for this meeting will be “Freedom Paws.”

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Grandma’s, at 420 E. Park Row in Henry. The program will include representatives from the IRTA, TRS and AMBA.

The final 2023 meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 2 Lake Thunderbird Drive in Putnam. The program for this meeting will be flutist, Nancy Gillfillan.

Members are reminded that dues need to be paid by June.