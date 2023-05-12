Chief Senachwine DAR celebrates 5 years of existence

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution enjoyed looking through scrapbooks and other memorabilia of its first organized meeting that took place five years ago on April 8, 2018.

Members met May 6 at the Henry Public Library.

Regent Sharon Bittner announced awards received at the April DAR State Conference including 17 awards recognizing chapter activities in American heritage, constitution week, Native American heritage history, American history, historic preservation, commemorative events, honor flight, membership, national defense reporting, use of the patriot memorial service and chapter achievement.

Two chapter chairmen were specifically named for their work in Lura Wheeler Hamilton and Elise Bittner.

Chapter officers for 2023-2025 were installed by Organizing Regent and Honorary Chapter Regent, Nancy Gillfillan.

New officers are Regent Dolores Dace, Vice Regent Diana Williamson, Chaplain Florence Finfgeld, Recording Secretary Carol Byrd, Treasurer Adelaide Flanigan, Registrar Sharon Bittner and Historian/Librarian Jean Galetti.