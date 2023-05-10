Putnam County Library in Granville looks to start Young Adult Book Group

The Putnam County Library Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St., will be starting a Young Adult Book Group under the direction of librarian Bernie Egan and communications student Courtney Ossola.

The group plans to meet once a month, tentatively starting in early June, to discuss books. The group will be intended for younger readers around high school age and will include community-led discussions.

Members of the group will be able to participate while reading the books of their choosing while sharing and learning of other books being read within the group.

“We will also be incorporating discussions on media literacy and maybe start to work on a collaborative newsletter where we can recommend books to each other,” Ossola said. “We just want to form a nice, little community book group for young readers who want to talk about books.”

Ossola added that having a book group where they are not all reading the same book at the same pace, can really be beneficial to everyone involved.

“It’s good to talk about what we are learning and what we are reflecting on,” Ossola said. “I think it’s important, not only for students to read media, but engage in a way that helps them develop their thoughts and grow as develop together as readers.”

Ossola said that while the group will be looking to grow together, it also can serve as a good social event, geared toward young readers.

After the group gets underway, there may also be opportunities for the group to read together, but during the school year Ossola stated that she doesn’t want to see students forced to keep up with a book separate from their school work.

“It’ll be nice to kind of test some things out and see what they want to do when they get involved,” Ossola said. “That’ll help them direct their own interests and network together at the same time.”

The first meeting is set for 1 p.m. on June 11 at 214 S. McCoy St.